Jewish community remembers events of the Holocaust

The Holocaust is a topic that we tell and repeat to our children and abroad with the idea that by talking about this they know what happened and the atrocities that can be committed when hatred between people is allowed to rise and to counteract this , emphasizing the promotion of solidarity and tolerance among all human beings.

This is how Benjamín Mendelsberg, president of the Jewish Community of Mérida, expresses it when speaking about the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that is remembered every January 27.

He also indicates that in Yucatan there is no custom of holding an activity to remember this fact, but one of his objectives as current president of the Jewish Community of Mérida, a position he has held for just four months, is to carry out actions jointly with the government. to make sure that the events that occurred in the Second World War against the Jews are not forgotten.

Benjamin Mendelsberg says that within the Jewish community the commemoration of this day is very important, and therefore internally through emails and chats they remember the Holocaust, they share some stories that have reached them through social networks.

They repeat these facts to their children, and they also want to externalize them to society in general to make visible how if you let hate rise up among people, atrocious acts can be committed, “it can be something very dangerous.”

For this reason, he points out that we must be more supportive, tolerant, “we are all human, created by the same God and in the likeness of Him, and as such we must all behave as brothers, without differences of race or population.”

Likewise, it highlights that remembering what humanity experienced in the last century, in the Second World War, in the Holocaust, is something that should concern everyone so that it does not happen again.

The suffering that the Jews lived in the holocaust cannot be expressed in words, he indicates.

She knows this from personal experience: one of her aunts, who died about eight years ago and was a Holocaust survivor, never wanted to tell her close ones what she experienced, it was very difficult for her to tell what she had experienced. Only when filmmaker Steven Spielberg was around the world interviewing Holocaust survivors and came to Mexico to interview her did they learn a little more about what she had been through.

“It is such an experience that they can talk about it to their close ones, because it is something inconceivable, difficult to explain in words what they suffered.”— IRIS CEBALLOS ALVARADO