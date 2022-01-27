Jetta 2022 arrives in Mexico; price and official launch of the popular Volkswagen sedan that is manufactured in Puebla

With minor changes to the exterior and equipment packages, the Jetta 2022sedan that is manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in PueblaIt already has a price in Mexico.

The country will arrive in three versions: Trendline, Comfortline and Sportline; the Trendline is available at manual transmission six-speed and also in Tiptronicsemi-automatic box also with six changes.

And, as we told you a few months ago, it will also be available in a new sports version call GLI.

In all three trim levels of the base version, VW integrated a 1.4-liter TSI four-cylinder engine that provides 150 horsepowerthe same one that integrates the VW Taos, so there is an increase of 11 hp over the past Jetta.

On the GLI version, on the other hand, the engine is a turbocharged 2.0L TSI four-cylinder that delivers 230 horsepower and a torque of 350 Nm. In this case, the transmission is seven-speed DSG for added sportiness.





The silhouette is the same with respect to the previous model as it maintains the MQB platform. However, slight changes are noticeable in the front and rear fasciain a new grille with double chrome center bar bearing the new emblem VW.

There is also a new lower air intake of a single body, as well as the integration of new LED light elements. As for the wheels, the Trendline equipment has steel 16 inchesin Confortline they are made of aluminum of the same size, while in Sportline they are also made of aluminum but of 17 inches.





Interior and connectivity

Upon entering the 2022 Jetta we will see a touch screen of 10 inches to control the infotainment system, however, this size only reaches Comfortline and Sportline; in Trendline is from 6.5.





Also, for Comfortline and Sportline, Volkswagen Wire & Wireless App-Connect is standard, with which Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available. wirelessly.

Price and availability

The 2022 Jetta is now available in Mexico in Pure White, Kings Red (metallic), Deep Black (pearl), Pyrite Silver (metallic), Platinum Gray (metallic) and Rising Blue (metallic).

Prices start at 379,990 pesos for Trendlines, 434,990 pesos for Comfortline and 498,990 pesos for Sportsline. The sports version, the GLI, starts at 598,990 pesos.