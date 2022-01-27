Jennifer López: these are the 3 favorite clothes from her wonderful closet

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez The 52-year-old is about to release her new movie called ‘Merry Me’ in which she stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson. Through her social networks, where she accumulates nothing more and nothing less than 193 million followers, she promotes this material.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

Jennifer Lopez He does not stop working, and his Instagram account is a clear example of this, where Ben Affleck’s girlfriend shares photos of his best family moments as well as the productions in which he participates and the recordings of his songs.

Related news

Too JLo It impresses with its best looks and poses and over the years it has become a benchmark for fashion and beauty. The truth is that Jennifer López has a wonderful closet and within it there are three garments that stand out from the rest and that are the singer’s favorites.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

One of the favorites of Jennifer Lopez They are the shoes, and the model that she likes the most is the stilettos, one of the most expensive in her collection, they are worth around 8,800 dollars. It is a shoe with a metallic two-millimeter heel that contrasts with the color of the piece. His favorite brands to wear on his feet are Yves Saint Laurent and Casadei.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

On the other hand jlo She is a fan of handbags, she has a collection of the Hermès brand, her favorite is a mini version in silver, she also likes to use the XXL version in white. Lastly, the singer treasures with great affection jogging pants, ideal for being at home from the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse brand.