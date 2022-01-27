Jennifer López shows off her scandalous abs again and everyone asks: “Photoshop or real…

The actress and singer Jennifer López surprised her followers with very firm and toned abs, posing in a pink sports outfit, showing how well she maintains her 52 years. TOAlthough on social networks they commented that the diva from the Bronx could have gone to Photoshop to retouch the image of her advertising campaign for the brand ‘Coach’. JLo appears in the images published on her Instagram account, on a bicycle with a bright pink crop top and matching sweatpants, accompanied by a brown bag and stiletto heels to match the bag. In another photo, he appears in a white outfit, combat boots, and brown accessories.

Ben Affleck’s girlfriend is the protagonist of the new campaign “Horse and Carriage”, from ‘Coach’ in which she looks like a ‘Biker Barbie’ on a bicycleto. “Start a new season of ‘Coach’ in style (aka on wheels and with the Horse and Carriage print),” JLo wrote in the description of her Instagram post about the prestigious brand’s spring/summer 2022 campaign.

The interpreter of ‘On the floor’ also published a video under the caption “how I’m handling spring”, where she shines riding a bicycle and surrounded by other models wearing matching printed hooded tops. The photo session of the new campaign was in charge of the American photographer Tyler Mitchell, 26, who is recognized worldwide for the cover photo of Beyoncé for the magazine ‘Vogue’.

Immediately after Jennifer López published the photos and the video on her Instagram, the followers added more than a million “likes” and almost seven thousand comments that highlight the firmness of the artist’s abs.. “Age is just a number”, “aging backwards”, “incredible”, “you look great”, are some of the comments that the actress’s followers have left. However, the photos look so perfect that there are those who warn about possible photoshop retouching of the images. However, it is well known how strict JLo is with her exercise routine and daily training, as well as with her diet, to maintain her toned body at 52 years old.

Jennifer López closed 2021 in style. She launched her own brand of cosmetics and skin care products that have been very successful in the market. FHe signed a million-dollar contract with Netflix for which he began recording two productions (‘The Mother’ and ‘The Cipher’) that could be released at the end of this year. After his breakup with Alex Rodríguez, he rediscovered love in the arms of actor Ben Affleck, even this could be the year of the commitment between the two artists. In addition, the diva is a few days away from the premiere of ‘Marry Me’, a film in which she stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma. And in the middle of the year the premiere of another film starring the diva called ‘Shotgun Weeding’ is expected, which narrates the kidnapping of those attending a wedding at a vacation resort.