Jennifer Aniston: The moment when she hit rock bottom and wanted to disappear from the screens

It’s no secret to anyone that Jennifer Aniston was the only one from the cast of Friends who managed to escape the typecasting her protagonists suffered after finishing the iconic 90s Pop culture series. But what not everyone knows is that there was a moment in which the famous actress was about to abandon her career.



June 29, 2021 5:41 p.m.

The publicized transmission of the meeting that HBO organized with the cast of friends on May 27, caused great emotion. But, also see on screen Jennifer Aniston Along with her co-stars, actors Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer after 17 years, she reminded her fans of the long and bumpy road the actress has traveled compared to the rest of her friends. .

Jennifer Aniston went a long way not to be typecast for her role as Rachel on Friends

As one of the most legendary comedy series in recent television history, the show has its own trivia. One of them is called the curse of Friends, because although its protagonists rose to fame becoming the highest paid artists of their time, after finishing their stars they have not managed to shine at all far from the typecasting of their beloved characters. All except Jennifer Aniston.

Although Jennifer Playing Rachel was at the height of her popularity, she had the good vision to start looking for other characters. She moved away from typecasting by embarking on a long professional path full of ups and downs that, although today it has paid off, the actress came to confess that she felt she had hit rock bottom and was seriously thinking about retiring from acting.

Aniston’s first starring role was in the film Picture Perfect, followed by Til There Was You, The Thin Pink Line. The animated film The Iron Giant, The Object of My Affection, the acclaimed 1999 comedy Office Space, and her breakout performance in The Good Girl. They were just a small part of the long list of characters and projects that the actress undertook.

Jennifer Aniston even thought about abandoning her acting career

In the 2000s, more comedies followed, with good and bad reviews, Bruce Almighty (Almighty) with Jim Carrey and Morgan Freeman. Along Came Polly (My Girlfriend Polly), along with Ben Stiller, who recently recorded the Friends series. He also participated in Derailed and Dicen Por Ahi, which were box office failures.

Jennifer Aniston also appeared in the independent film Friends with Money, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, He’s Just Not That Into You. Love Happens, The Bounty Hunter, The Switch, Just Go With It (Lying Wife), Horrible Bosses, Wanderlust and We’re The Millers, were some of his other films with relative success at the box office and mostly mixed reviews.

The artist would have a break between so many relative successes and many errors when she starred in Cake in 2014, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and another for the Screen Actors Guild Award. In addition, he won People magazine’s Acting of the Year award.

Unfortunately, the criticized films Office Christmas Party, Mother’s Day followed suit, the latter although also starring Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson, did not receive public favoritism and Yellow Bird, which passed through the screens without pain or glory.

Jennifer Aniston played a former beauty queen in her middle years in Dumplin’

It was when the movie came dumpling, in 2018, that the actress came to seriously think about the possibility of abandoning her career. Directed by Anne Fletcher, from a screenplay developed by Kristin Hahn. The film was based on the homonymous novel by Julie Murphy, starring Danielle Macdonald and Jennifer Aniston, it also had the participation of Odeya Rush.

The synopsis of the film revolves around the story of a girl named Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), whose mother Rosie Dickson (Jennifer Aniston) was a beauty queen in the past and who now in her middle age lives by organizing auditions for pageants. The name Dumplin is the nickname given by Aniston’s character to her daughter due to her overweight, so the girl, in a fit of rebellion, signs up for the contest as a form of protest against the system.

When asked Jennifer Aniston On the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, if at any point in her life she had thought about giving up her acting career, she revealed that it was while she was filming Dumplin that she seriously considered giving up her film career, but she didn’t. It wasn’t something that had occurred to him on impulse, but had been pondering it for a couple of years before.

“I have to admit that the last two years have gone through my head. And that had never happened to me before. It was before The Morning Show. It was work that I had done, and I was there like, ‘Jo, that really… got my blood pumping. And I don’t know if that’s what interests me. An unprepared project and the script wasn’t ready.”

Although her role as a mature ex-beauty queen received good reviews, later came the film Murder Mystery, along with Adam Sandler, destroyed by critics. Then his revenge would come from the hand of Apple TV + with the series The Morning Show starring and produced by Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, accompanied by a cast of stars like Steve Carell. For her portrayal of Alex Levy, the actress received a Golden Globe nomination and an award from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.