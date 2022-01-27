Jennifer Aniston cut relationship with her friends who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

American actress Jennifer Aniston (Photo: EFE)



Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new interview that was forced to cut off relations with her friends who “refused” to receive her COVID-19 vaccine. In the September issue of the magazine InStylethe 52-year-old Hollywood icon explained that he has no time for anti-vaccines or those who “they just don’t listen to the facts” when it comes to science.

The star of “friends” said he feels that the fringe of Americans who do not want to be inoculated against the coronavirus are basing their position on “fear or propaganda.

Aniston, who stars in the AppleTV+ series “The Morning Show” as a news anchor, explained that she spent much of the pandemic keeping up with the news, but at one point had to take a break.

“I really had to stop having the TV on all the time,” the actress said of the compulsive behavior she engaged in during social isolation. “We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we hoped that one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more madness.”.

He then referred to the anti-vaccine group, who have so far refused to receive their coronavirus vaccine. “There is still a large group of people who are against vaccines or just don’t listen to the facts. it’s a real shame” said the American actress. “I just lost some people in my daily life who refused or didn’t disclose whether or not they had been vaccinated, and it was unfortunate.”

“I feel it is your moral and professional obligation to report, as not all of us are being tested every day. It’s complicated because everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but many opinions are based on nothing more than fear or propaganda,” he added.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has eliminated people from her life who “refused” to receive her COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: EFE)

Aniston received her second dose of the vaccine in May and shared the news on Instagram with her millions of followers around the world. “Fully vaccinated and feeling so good,” she wrote in her post. “We are extremely fortunate and privileged to have access to COVID-10 vaccines in the United States at this time.”

“Unfortunately, that is not the case everywhere … and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us,” he continued. “Thinking of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”

Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes (Photo: Reuters)

During his interview with InStyleAniston also praised Jennifer Lopez. He assured that it is the best when it comes to posing for photographers. “J.Lo is so beautiful”.

As for her own red carpet performance, Jennifer said, “It’s up to your stylist, because they’re like, ‘Never do this! Always do this!’ I say, ‘Well, that feels weird.’ I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do your best.”

While her style changes depending on the event, she said she tries to “connect” with the photographers, some of whom “known for a long time”, to be more comfortable with flashes. “If I have an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier,” she added.

