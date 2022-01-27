Jennifer Aniston confirms that she eats bread and carbohydrates in 2021

Aniston joins Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently discovered the wonders of bread in all its delicious formats. Describing her quarantine eating routine via the ‘SmartLess’ podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow confessed that he had ‘completely gone off the rails’ in quarantine by ‘drinking (alcohol) every night of the week, making pasta and to eat bread‘, something we can all relate to.

Although the carbohydrates have been relegated by certain segments of the ‘healthy’ community, in part, due to the popularity of diets such as ‘Atkins’ and the ‘keto’, the truth is that the carbohydrates are essential for the body and brain.

In women, low carbohydrate diets they have shown that they can affect hormones, the hypothalamus, the adrenal and pituitary glands (which regulate almost everything: from stress to energy level, through libido, metabolism and immune functions).

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine in 2012, ‘Effects of diet composition on energy expenditure during weight loss maintenance’, the low carbohydrate intake it can cause an increase in the stress hormone cortisol, as well as affect the menstrual cycle and sleep patterns, and even cause hair loss.