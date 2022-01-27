Jennifer Aniston admitted not recognizing “the level of anxiety” with which Matthew Perry was carrying during the recordings of Friends

Jennifer Aniston admitted that he did not dimension the torment that Matthew Perry lived throughout the 10 seasons of friends. According to himself, he recounted in one of the most emotional and high-impact moments of the special Friends: The Reunion (which as of this Tuesday will be available through HBO Max), the actor who played the always prankster Chandler Bing, used to feel an obsessive pressure to make the public present on the set laugh: “I thought I was going to die if they didn’t laugh, I started sweating and I had convulsions”.

The confession completely surprised his former castmates. “You never told us about that,” commented a moved Lisa Kudrow, to which Perry replied, “Oh yeah. That’s how I felt every night.” For his part, Aniston limited himself to comforting him on that occasion, although in his last interview he finally spoke of the scourge to which his colleague was subjected for a decade.

“I did not understand the level of anxiety and self-torture that Matthew Perry carried […] and how devastated he felt. It makes a lot of sense”, recognized the actress who rose to fame for her role as Rachel Green, in dialogue with the Today media.

Jennifer Aniston comforts Matthew Perry during Friends special HBO MAX

Then, the 52-year-old actress shared her own experiences filming the sitcom, a time she remembered as “the best moment of [su] life”, in clear contrast to the situation in which Perry found himself at the time. “I had so many beautiful moments in my life, but that was such an experience. [destacada] as a group on a creative level and how it affected each of our careersAniston noted.

Along the same lines, the actress delved into her feelings regarding the enormous popularity of the comedy. “In those four walls of stage 24 -of Warner Bros- we did not understand the impact it was having on the world. That was crazy, “she recalled and added:”To have the opportunity to touch the hearts of people from all over the world, that’s pretty amazing., whether we help them to overcome a duel, to go through any type of illness or to teach them to speak in English. It is something inexplicable”.

Friends garnered millions of fans throughout its 10 seasons (1994-2004)

For his part, Perry opened up on more than one occasion about the challenges he faced during the 10 years he participated in the series. In a 2016 radio interview, she said that had “fuzzy” memories of the period between seasons three and sixand admitted that at that time he was “somewhat out of his mind”.

But in addition to the revelation that surprised the rest of the protagonists, the actor had another emotional moment towards the end of the special, when he acknowledged that the links he created with his peers and other members of the production team endure today and that, although contact is not constant, they remain family every time they meet at a party and event. “After the series ended, if we ran into each other at a party or social event… It’s over, that was the end of the night. You stayed to talk to that person the rest of the night. You apologized to the rest of the people, but they had to understand that you had met someone very special to you and that you were going to spend the rest of the night talking to him,” Perry recalled, on the verge of tears.