Jared Leto sports well-defined abs at 50

Actor Jared Leto just turned 50 and has shown off his ripped abs and his muscular physique in a recent vacation photo on Instagram.

Jared Leto has completed half a century knowing that his body and muscles scream youth. It is enough to see the image without a shirt wearing abs with which he thanked the congratulations on his birthday through Instagram to account for it. The actor knows how to give his followers what they want and, therefore, has returned to pose wearing flesh for them.

This time he has chosen to publish an image that heads a selection of various pictures of the vacations he is enjoying. In her He appears standing, wearing a white swimsuit and a short-sleeved printed shirt that he wears open, revealing once again his defined abs. the one who played the Joker. “Lost in paradise,” Leto titled the publication.

The fellow singer seems to have signed the same pact as eternal stars like Paul Rudd, and is perhaps in the best shape of his life and professional career. What’s more, Jared Leto has significantly improved the photos on his Instagram profile in which he shows off muscle, going from a few simple mirror selfies to these images with better quality.

We’ll see Jared Leto as the titular vampire in the next ‘Morbius movie, and he’ll likely find out about his physique in that movie at some point after learning he got too beefy for the shoot. But nevertheless, The physical preparation of the actor does not have to do only with aesthetics since, like Christian Bale, Leto frequently transforms his body while getting into character.

