Janelly Farias considers what was done by Craig Harrington unjustifiable

Janelly Farías pointed out that she cannot ignore what happened, after the coach of América, Craig Harrington, insulted the Monterrey players

Janelly Farias, defender of América Femenil, issued a statement where she made her position clear on the insults that Craig Harrington, coach of the azulcrema team, launched last Monday to the players of Monterey feminine. Through her social networks, the defender maintained that she cannot ignore what happened and that it hurt her to express her opinion about what happened.

“I am very clear that ignoring what happened would be disappointing all the girls who see us as an example and who expect us to continue creating the path for them. That fairer future depends on our voice”, said Janelly in the first instance.

“I have spent several days meditating what happened, talking with my colleagues and it hurts me to have to write these lines. I have spent my whole life fighting against stereotypes that stop progress towards gender equality and talking about a situation so close to me and my colleagues is something I would not want to have to do”, added the azulcrema captain.

In his statement, Farias repeatedly stated that the attitude of his helmsman was not appropriate and that it is something against which one has to fight, because such actions cannot be justified.

“What we experienced a few days ago is an unequivocal sign that we still have a long way to go to put women’s soccer in the place it deserves. Disrespect has no place in our sport… Justifying this type of action generates the type of abusive culture that we are fighting so hard around the world to eradicate,” he clarified.

Similarly, he recalled that men’s and women’s soccer cannot be measured with the same yardstick and that there are actions that should not be replicated. As much as they are traditions within men’s football.

“Fighting for fairness in soccer does not mean that all actions that occur in men’s soccer should be evaluated the same way in women’s soccer. That would be assuming that, historically, women have had the same opportunities in our sport”.

Finally, reiterated his commitment to America and thanked him for everything he has been given over timeIn addition, he expressed his confidence in the people who run the project and the club, because he knows the values ​​and vision they have.