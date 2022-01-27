James Rodriguez to Cruz Azul? The day the Colombian opened the doors to play in Liga MX

The alleged arrival of James Rodríguez at Cruz Azul went viral on social networks; By the way, we remember the day that opened the doors to play in Liga MX. Is his arrival possible?

just a couple of years ago, James Rodríguez shook Mexican soccer by noting that He did not rule out the idea of ​​playing in Liga MXat some point in his career, however, that day It hasn’t arrived yet unfortunately, especially for Cruz Azul fans that in the last hours He was excited about the arrival of the Colombian striker at La Noria.

It was in 2020, during an interview with youtuber Daniel Habifwhere the former soccer player Real Madrid made it clear that he did not refuse to play in the mexican soccer In some years, well, even he said he was willing to listen to offers from the Aztec countrydepending on where you are in your career.

“you have to listen, why not? I never say no to anything. God never knows. Mexico has a lot of acquisition, many good things. There is a lot of money. I never say never because you never knowfootball changes a lot in three or four years“were the words of James Rodriguez at the time.

Why was James Rodríguez related to Cruz Azul in the last few hours?

It all started from creative mind of some hobbyist who decided to publish ‘el bombazo’ in Facebookeven the ingenious Internet user was encouraged to set the conditions under which it would occur the alleged arrival of James Rodríguez to Cruz Azul: “Arrives for a 1-year loan with an option to purchase 19.5 million dollars”could be read in the publication.

The nonsense was even published by a profile of the same social network that was posing as the journalist Carlos Cordovaso it gained even more strength and immediately went viral on all social media, among those who replicated the false information and others who asked puzzled and some even excited why He would be the supposed replacement for Jonathan Rodríguez in La Maquina.

Can James Rodríguez reach Cruz Azul?

Nothing could be further from reality James Rodríguez is still an Al Rayyan playeron the Qatar Stars League, team with which signed just four months agoeven last Sunday he still played in the duel against Al Ahli SC, before embarking on the trip to Colombia to report with your Selection and dispute the World Cup Qualifiers at Conmebollooking to seal the pass to Qatar 2022.

It should be noted that the colombian international has contract with the Qatari team for three years, and according to information from the site ‘Goal’, the 30-year-old soccer player would receive a salary that would exceed 11 million euros per yearthat is to say around 233,019 euros a week, which, of course, at a glance, makes his arrival at Cruz Azul impossible.