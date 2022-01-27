Jamaica believes that Mexico sees the game as ‘winnable’

Jamaica will face Mexico with the illusion of getting the three points that will bring them closer to qualifying for the World Cup and coach Paul Hall hopes to earn the respect of the Aztec team in the next game

Paul HallHe, the coach of Jamaica, feels that Mexico sees the game against the Reggae Boyz as “winnable”. However, they hope to earn the respect of El Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino through their desire to come out with a victory that brings them closer to the first four places in the Concacaf octagonal standings.

“I think the Mexican team will want to win the game because maybe they see it as winnable. We hope that the Mexicans want to win and we hope that Mexico respects us through our desire to win, because we are at home”, he expressed this Wednesday at the press conference prior to the duel against the Mexican team on the ninth date of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Hall knows of the absences that the Mexican National Team will have, as in the case of Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano, but despite this, he is not confident and considers that ‘Tata’ Martino has options to replace both players.

“The Mexicans have the ball well and they have good individual players, their movements, what they do with the ball in possession, they rotate to try to build their attacks and they feel comfortable with the ball, with the incorporation of the full-backs. We have to be ready for that and not be surprised. We have to pay attention to both extremes.yes”.

The Jamaican coach spoke about what it will mean to face the game without the support of the fans, because at the request of the government of that country, the duel against Mexico will be behind closed doors.

“Knowing that we have Jamaica behind us and that the people want us to do well. Even though they won’t be there, we know they are our 12 man and we know they will be in spirit with us. We must keep in mind the support of the people. We have to be sure that we are focused, motivated and if we can do that, we will express it on the pitch and we will be fine.”