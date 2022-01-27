Itzel González, new Sevilla Women’s player from Xolos

Mexicans continue to come to Seville. Itzel Gonzalezgoalkeeper who protected the goal of Xolos from Tijuana for more than 120 matches in First divisionwas announced as a new rojiblanca player for the next season on loan.

Through its social networks, Sevilla was in charge of welcoming what will be the third Mexican player in the Andalusian team after Pamela Tajonar Y sabrina flowers.

Xolos he said goodbye to the 27-year-old goalkeeper after announcing that he had renewed until 2024; his assignment in Iberian football is for one season.

Gonzalez He already poses with the colors of his new club, presuming that it will be the number ‘1′ which will take all next year in the Iberdrola League.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: FEMALE MX LEAGUE: AMERICA LOST THE UNDEFEATED IN THE AZTECA AGAINST RAYADAS

The Tijuana soccer player began her career in the Arizona Strikers FC in 2014, later stopping at Tijuana in a first stage and then in 2016 in Los Angeles Salsa. He went back to The Border for the Clausura 2017 and since then it was immovable.

“I came from playing, I haven’t stopped and the most important thing is going to be to adapt as quickly as possible. More than anything I’m super ready to learn from all my teammates and the coaching staff, I like being a daring goalkeeper who contributes a lot the team in whatever it needs, being a good leader and communicating well on the pitch, always being attentive to any ball. I come to contribute what I know, but more than anything to learn from the whole team, to help it continue to grow. I’m very excited to be part of it, I’m sure we’re going to achieve great things, hopefully we’ll continue winning games being part of a very good season”, he said. Gonzalez in an interview with his new club.