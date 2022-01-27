“It’s amazing!”: Elon Musk takes a ride with the latest prototype of the Cybertruck

The CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, took a ride with a Cybertruck, the company’s long-awaited electric van, through the Austin (Texas) gigafactory, as seen in a Tweet published this Tuesday in the businessman’s personal account.

“I’ve driven the latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas,” Musk wrote in the post, adding: “It’s amazing!”

The message to your 71 million followers on Twitter It comes after reports earlier this month suggested the futuristic pickup might not launch this year.

Also, this Monday a video came to light showing a redesigned prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck. It is unknown when and where it was recorded, but the Electrek portal suggests that the place that appears in the recording could be the Texas gigafactory, where the vehicle is being developed.

The clip offers a detailed look at the innovations that the truck could have experienced since its introduction, such as its absence of door handles.