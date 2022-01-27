Italian referee Diana Di Meo denounces broadcast of intimate video

Midtime Editorial

Italy / 01.26.2022 19:51:06





Unfortunately, cyberbullying reached Italian women’s football because the referee, Diana Di Meopublicly denounced that sexual videos have been released without his authorization through social networks such as WhatsApp and Telegram, for which he has already filed a complaint with the authorities.

Popular on Instagram with more than 110 thousand followers, say meo is a young woman of just 22 years of age who develops as whistling in the Pescara region under the endorsement of the Italian Federationhaving participation in matches of lower categories and amateur duels.

“I found out about these videos thanks to some guys who told me they had seen me on the networks. I reported it on my social profiles to strengthen myself because I had been locked up at home for two days. It’s something I don’t wish on anyone, I’m trying to resist, but not everyone succeeds because of the harassment and comments you receive“, he exposed.

The young woman went to the authorities to file the complaint pertinent, for which reason it is already working together with the Italian cybernetic police to find those responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of the Diana Di Meo sex videos.

He also took the opportunity to thank the support of his family, friends, followers on social networks and those who took the complaint to the prosecutor’s office for crimes against women, inviting women to denounce this kind of vile acts and lowzto.

“Many of us dare to talk about this, we hide. I hope to give voice to all those victims who are blamedwhen in reality the culprit is on the other side of the screen, either by spreading or sharing”.

