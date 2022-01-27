‘It is said of me’: They plan a sequel to the film starring Emma Stone – CINEMABLEND

‘Rumors and lies’ was a youth comedy released in 2010 and starring Emma Stone, a potential sequel is being planned right now, will the original cast return or will it be a completely different story?





It has been 11 years since the release of Rumors and Lies, the story of a young woman who decides to pretend that she leads a promiscuous life, believing that this way she will obtain some kind of benefit. The film was directed by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run), which featured an all-star cast: Emma Stone, Lisa Kudrow, Stanley Tucci and Aly Michalka. who recently revealed that there are plans to develop a sequel to this youth comedy. Will the original cast return or will it be a completely different story?

In interview with AND! Newsthe also singer whom we remember in tapes like beautiful and pampered and They are like children 2, assured that within the industry “there is talk that there could be a sequel”. But nevertheless, this new production could have a series of changes and not exactly tell the new adventures of Olive Penderghast and her group of friendswhich is why he also said “it’s actually semi-real.”

It would be like a remake, but you would see some of the characters from the original return to the story.

In accordance with ScreenRantin 2019Reports surfaced that they were already contemplating a sequel to Rumors and Lies, which would be written and directed by the screenwriter of the original film, Bert V. Royal.so there were reasons to consider the return of much of the main cast.



Screen Gems Inc. Emma Stone starred in ‘Rumors and Lies’ 11 years ago.



On the other hand, Emma Stone’s acting career could make it difficult for her to return as Olive, especially after winning an Oscar for her work in La La Land: A Love Story, since his agenda is full of future projects such as Greek National Opera Projecta short film by renowned Greek filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite).

He is also working on a new film: Poor Things (also directed by Lanthimos), where he will share credits with Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo; she will also participate in the series created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie: The Cursea genre comedy that explores how a supposed curse disrupts the relationship of a newlywed couple as they try to conceive a child.



Screen Gems Inc. Since 2019 there are reports that contemplate a potential sequel to ‘Rumors and lies’.



Rumors and lies It had a budget of eight million dollars and managed to collect more than 75 million at the worldwide box office, making it a profitable production that far exceeded its investment.. So far no further information has emerged, however, the recent statements by Aly Michalka revived the old reports of the sequel, it will be a matter of time to know once and for all if there is real interest on the part of Screen Gems, the production house behind the first installment.