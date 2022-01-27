It is not wasted! Neymar told an anecdote about his time at Real Madrid

Neymar arrived at FC Barcelona for an amount close to 100 million euros, according to investigations carried out by the justice system in Spain

January 26, 2022 10:34 p.m.

Neymar Jr premiered ‘The Perfect Chaos’ a documentary series produced by Uninterrupted, the audiovisual company of LeBron James, forward of the Lakers, and his partner Maverick Carter. The product has three one-hour chapters each through the Netflix streaming platform. In these, his career is reviewed and it is thought to present the most personal part of Neymar. “I want to do this. A documentary that truly shows Neymar. For that, you have to understand him,” says Neymar Pai at the start.

“I don’t care what others think of me, I know what I’m doing, I know how I play. I’m transparent. I don’t care if they say: “Neymar is having a party” or I don’t know what. How have I played? your problem. It’s my life and I do what I want. You can’t listen to the critics. They criticize me more than I deserve and it’s hard. For my family, my close friends… I’m Batman. But if you don’t know me I’m the Joker,” he said.

The Brazilian reviews several important episodes of his career. The first that appears is his trial at Real Madrid. At the age of 14, he dazzled in the sports city of the white team, but decided to return, and he did so with a shirt with his name and the 7 on the back. “My first time in Europe. I didn’t understand anything, the food was different. I wasn’t used to adding avocado to my food. There was avocado everywhere! For me, avocado is fruit,” he said.

“I saw an opportunity that could benefit my family. And my son. It was the first million my family earned. Neymar was 14 years old,” he said.