Is Telcel’s 5G network nearby? This says your manager

América Móvil (AMX), owner of Telcel, expects to launch its 5G network in Mexico shortly, since they are only waiting for authorization from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), assured the general director of the company, Daniel Hajj Aboumrad.

“As for the 5G network, we are waiting for the authorization of the IFT, which we think will be given soon, we have been making progress in the deployment of the network, basically we are waiting for that authorization, we hope to launch it very soon”, he stated at a press conference.

In fact, Hajj Aboumrad had already advanced his plans regarding this technology and said that they were doing everything possible to be ready for 5G in the national territory.

It reads: ‘América Móvil’s entry into pay TV does not violate T-MEC’; Slim would disburse 8,000 million pesos

“In Mexico we have competition, we have two competitors. We’re already, we’re doing everything we can to be 5G ready, so we don’t know exactly when we’re going to launch 5G yet, but we’re ready,” he said on a call with analysts.

Last December AT&T got ahead of Slim, as he announced the start of the deployment of its 5G network in Mexico to have coverage in the main cities of the country.

The director of the company, Mónica Aspe, assured at the time that the objective is that the benefits of this new era of connectivity really go far and expand it throughout the national territory.

“AT&T has started the deployment of 5G in Mexico, we are going to continue promoting connectivity that positively impacts the development of our country. In the next 3 years we are going to continue deploying these 5G networks, starting with the country’s main markets,” Aspe said at the time.

Until September of last year, 129.8 million cell lines were counted in the country, 5.4% more than the same period in 2020, a market dominated by Carlos Slim, according to data from The CIU.

The consultant indicated that Telcel held 61.1% of the total lines, reaching 79.3 million, followed by Telefónica Movistar with a 20.0% market share or 26.0 million accesses, while AT&T had 19.5 million lines and a share of 15.0%. .

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information