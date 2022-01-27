Investing like Mark Wahlberg | FXMAG

photo freepik.com

Many articles are written talking about following such an investment methodology or investing like this manager, and among them they recognize that I also write articles like this. But this time he preferred to do it from another perspective, and it is from that the investor builds a company and as a private investor without having that ability to achieve it, he can build a long-term portfolio in similar or equal sectors.

In this case we are going to take as a reference the millionaire actor Mark Wahlberg, who throughout his years has been creating a series of companies with which to diversify his income and improve his assets in the long term. I don’t know if he invests in the stock market, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he had a financial adviser to help him.

The companies that Mark Jr. has:

Closets to the Hole (a film and television production company)

Aquahydrate (a water company)

Performance Inspired (dedicated to nutrition)

Municipal (petroleum)

Mark Wahlberg Auto Group (car dealers)

Unrealistic Ideas (producer of series and documentaries)

Wahlburgers (some burger joints).

The F45 gym chain

Power Plate, vibration machines

Now we must add a new recent one, Flecha Azul, which is a tequila company and is not the first actor to get involved in this sector, previously George Clooney and Dwane Johnson more recently are within it.

As I said, he has not created all the companies you are reading, he has in some cases invested in already developed ideas and his idea is to promote them to obtain the highest possible profitability in the shortest possible time, taking advantage of their image and publicity.

That does not mean that once the investment is recovered, it will go away, but rather that this type of investor uses its image as an enhancer and that is why they should take advantage of the moments in which they are promoting their movies or series to advertise these in turn. Brands.

Advertising can be from direct ads or let’s say covert advertising by taking photos on social networks. We have an example here with the photo of the creators of the Marzec de tequila, where Mark is wearing a Municipal t-shirt:

The adventure if you look at his investments is that in the end they are with businesses with which he feels in a certain way related and likes them. He is passionate about fitness, food and certain drinks.

In other words, you invest in what you think you know and have a certain command of the sector. And this is a powerful idea, invest in what you like and that possibly dominates more than others.

Some call it a circle of competence, others may call it a hobby, but the point is that you master it and you can understand how the sector can be developed and take advantage of it in your favor without having to create the company yourself.

In this case we are talking about investing through the purchase of shares or funds from a sector, and when I say buy shares it is not that you are going to be the owner of the company, but that you can be a small shareholder.

Therefore, if you like those themes to invest in possible companies in which you can put your radar, they would be:

*Fitness: Basic-fit and The Gym Group

*Burgers: McDonald’s Corporation

*Sportswear: Nike, Adidas, Underarmor

*Beverages: Coca-Cola, Pepsi (PepsiCo Inc), Pernod Ricard SA, Carlsberg Group

*Movies, documentary series: Netflix

I’d like to give you perhaps more examples, but I think that with these you can get an idea of ​​how you can set up your portfolio in the long term and be able to improve your assets.

But as always, remember the important advice, you must have financial planning done to know that once you have saved and established your budget, protection, retirement and emergency fund, you have for your speculation fund, teneronaro yes, teneronaro yes, you are going to deposit the corresponding amounts.

In this video you can see an analysis of the companies that I show you as an example above:

If you want to know more about the companies in which the actor has invested, there is a documentary series on HBO with 6 very interesting chapters that can help you if you want to be an entrepreneur.