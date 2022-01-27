Inter Milan welcome Robin Gosens

The leader of Serie A gets an essential signing to reinforce the left lane for the second part of the season. And it has accelerated the Inter de Milan negotiations in recent days, so that the signing of Robin Gosens.

The 27-year-old German international was one of the key players in the Atalanta where he was active until now. Although it still belongs to the Bergamo club, which temporarily transfers it to the Giuseppe Meazza team, until the purchase obligation agreed by both parties is executed.

A bet of €25 million

After having established himself with Gian Piero Gasperini as one of the best lanes in Calcio, this player is now changing things in an operation that will be, as we said, definitive in a few months. When the season ends, the player will be bought by the Italian champions.

A luxury reinforcement for this club because, despite having only played 8 games this season (2 goals), he has amply demonstrated his quality and ease in scoring. An interesting signing to shore up the left wing interest.