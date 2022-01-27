inside the mess at the stadium in Cameroon

CAF president Patrice Motsepe acknowledged that he had arrived at the Stade d’Olembe moments before the final whistle, stuck in traffic. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — As I left my apartment in Mfandena on Monday morning to cover another day of action at the Africa Cup of Nations, I knew the heat would be tough to deal with. I knew there would be vitality. And I knew that I would find the usual drama.

But he had no idea the things he would have seen and the terrified voices he would have heard by the time he returned home more than 13 hours later, after the most harrowing day in tournament history, which left at least eight dead.

The match between Cameroon and Comoros had continued before us in the press box while ambulances took dozens of people to hospital. Those of us who were inside had no idea, we were focused on the pitch. The game, won by the locals, was never canceled or stopped despite the tragedy that took place outside.

The main topic of conversation as the day began, and indeed one of the most compelling topics in AFCON history, was the confusion and contradiction surrounding the status of Comoros archers.

Would the little islanders, ranked 132nd in the world and playing their first Nations Cup, really face host Cameroon without a recognized goalkeeper? If a field player had to play the starting goalkeeper, who would he be? How would he manage?

It is testament to the horrific events that unfolded over the course of the night that the spectacle on the pitch — Cameroon’s effort, Chaker Alhadhur’s heroism in goal, Nadjim Abdou’s controversial red card early in the game — became a footnote to the worst day in Nations Cup history.

Towards the end of the match, littered with fascinating stories, the true details of the crush outside, those who had lost their lives and those who were still fighting for theirs, barely filtered through unconfirmed Twitter murmurs.

Chaker Alhadhur had to defend the Comoros goal against Cameroon, but his effort went unnoticed. Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In hindsight, sirens could be heard outside, but that’s not unusual during African Cup of Nations matches; it would have been stranger if there had been no sirens.

I thought they would be escorting some team bus out of the stadium, or ushering in some dignitary. It’s not unusual for the VIP section to fill up a bit late, and even less so for VVIPs to sweep buffet crumbs off their jacket lapels as they’re led up the carpeted steps.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe acknowledged on Tuesday that he had arrived at the Stade d’Olembe moments before the final whistle, stuck in traffic.

At that point, he would have had a clearer picture than we do of the ambulances taking people, the victims, to four different medical centers in the Cameroonian capital.

However, for us on the pitch, it was nothing more than sirens, it was nothing more than another Nations Cup match, another missed opportunity by Cameroon, another unlikely block by Alhadhur… the groan of a crowd that, after think about it, it seemed to exceed the capacity of 48,000 people imposed by the CAF to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As the meeting drew to a close, a greater understanding of the events outside began to engulf me.

A security officer told me, in French, that there had been pushing and shoving, but none of these words, translated into Spanish, convey the threat of a “stampede”, of “run over”, which is like the gendarme who was next to he, drinking from a bottle of Tangui water and wiping the sweat from his brow, described what he had seen.

Those words paint a different story.

He confirmed that there had been a crush at the south entrance, with more people than expected trying to get into the stadium. A barrier collapsed and those in front fell under those who followed.

He confirmed that there had been deaths and that others were taken to hospital “to save their lives”, but at the time the figures were unclear. Some said six, some said seven. Then a statement from the Ministry of Communication confirmed on Tuesday that the number was eight, with seven more in critical condition. At the stadium’s medical center, some three and a half hours after the kickoff, the injured were still being carried on stretchers to ambulances.

Some were young from what I could see, maybe 13 or 14 years old, some lying unconscious on the floor and others with their eyes open, barefoot, with doctors checking them and wrapped in isothermal blankets. They had come to see a soccer game, to be part of the soccer festival that unites the continent.

Red Cross doctors collapsed in exhaustion as the last victims were taken from the medical room, originally intended to treat players injured during competition.

Some were staring at their plates of cassava and coconut, but their eyes were lost. Alhadhur’s saves and Youssouf M’Changama’s scandalous free kick are not the only images that will replay in their minds over and over again in the days to come.

In the following hours, information about the people who had lost their lives in the disaster began to come to light; A student from a Catholic school, an 8-year-old boy, a student from a local school and a magistrate were among the victims.

Outside the Stade d’Olembe, flags and sandals could be seen scattered on the floor near the sewers. A woman stood in the doorway crying, as she yelled, “my son, my son.”

But the show must go on, of course – it always goes on. But something has to change this time. There is an eight-month-old baby in the Yaounde hospital, as one of the “survivors” of the avalanche. Who will be responsible for that?

Monday’s tragedy was similar to what the English Football Association and UEFA feared when fans swarmed around police at Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final last year, and the reason. whereby the Metropolitan Police commissioned an independent review to establish the causes and circumstances of what happened.

There were many factors that came into play to end up in Monday’s disaster; from the slower process of entering the state due to vaccination checks and COVID-19 tests to the number of people – most without tickets – who were in the vicinity of the stadium to experience the atmosphere or to try their luck in the entrance.

“One of the injured women I saw this morning came with her young son, two others came with young children,” Motsepe told reporters Tuesday, “and they told me that some came to experience the atmosphere, including those who they had no tickets.

“We recognize that thousands more people came than we expected to come and that people were able to enter the stadium without being properly coordinated and controlled.”

Motsepe also identified a door that had not been opened – the policeman told me that people had not been able to enter through the eastern entrance – from which it could be deduced that the fact that the stadium was not completely finished (they were still actively working on the eve of the tournament) also played an important role in crowding people into narrow passageways to enter the venue.

It is a story that we have already witnessed, from Accra to Ellis Park, from Port Said to Abidjan, from Oppenheimer to Antananarivo, but not in the Nations Cup, not before the eyes of the whole world like this time.

Motsepe promised on Tuesday that these scenes will not be seen again, that such events will give rise to the corresponding actions, resolutions and modifications. They must not remain the empty words of a new president trying to calm the waters after the worst day since he has been in charge of African football.

As I walked back to my apartment in the early hours of Tuesday morning, I was reflecting on AFCON’s darkest day – numerically dwarfing the Togo bus attack in Angola’s Cabinda province in 2010 – and a tragedy that followed. unleashed only a few meters from where I was, while I had sat down, in complete ignorance, to watch a football match.

It is a story that I do not want to witness again and the African Football Confederation is responsible for doing what is necessary so that this does not happen again.