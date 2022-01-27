Infantino denied that 6,500 workers have died in the construction of stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is approaching and the FIFA president pointed out that there are things to improve, he also clarified about the deaths in the construction of the stadiums

The president of the FIFAGiovanni Infantino, pointed out this Wednesday before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe that “in Europe the World Cup is held twice a week, because the best players in the world are there”.

Infantino denied that 6,500 workers have died in the works of the World Cup in Qatar. Getty Images

After proposing a few weeks ago the possibility of holding a biannual World Cup, the top football leader stated that the future happens because “everyone has opportunities and dignity, and not charity.”

Infantino went to the hemicycle of the Palacio de Europa accompanied by Strasbourg Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager and now FIFA’s director of world football development and in charge of the aforementioned project.

With a soccer ball at the beginning of his speech, Infantino said that “football is moving in a direction in which a few have everything and a large majority have nothing.”

“Soccer is not just a sport, it’s opportunities, it’s hope, national teams, it has to do with the country, with the heart, with joy, and we can’t tell the rest of the world to give us money and good players, and watch football only on TV“, he pointed.

In this sense, he referred to Africa, stating that “we must give them hope that they do not have to cross the Mediterranean in order to perhaps have a better life.”

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Regarding the World Cup in Qatar, he stated that “there are many things to improve, but we must recognize that there have been changes” and denied that 6,000 workers have died in the stadium works: “There have been three and there are too many.”

He highlighted the future creation of an external agency with national and international authorities and sports agencies, “to help all the victims of the world in any sporting discipline and to benefit from protection.”

Thus, he said, “every girl or boy anywhere in the world has to be able to practice sport in a healthy and safe way.”

“We will continue to push for this new and independent agency to be created,” he said.

After the intervention, the PACE approved a resolution (70 votes in favor and 10 against) in which it asks FIFA to sanction the country that hosts the World Cup if it fails to comply with certain commitments, including withdrawing the designation of the venue to give it to another country.

In particular, respect for workers’ rights, equality between women and men, protection of minor athletes, guaranteeing fundamental civil and political rights, preventing risks to human rights, access to effective remedies for human rights violations and dialogue with the authorities to solve eventual problems.

The resolution opposes the European Super League and calls for “stronger financial solidarity” between men’s and women’s football.

It also invites UEFA to review the criteria used for the distribution of Champions League bonuses and reduce the coefficient established based on the performance of the club for ten years, to improve training, education and women’s football.