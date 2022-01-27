In early March, SpaceX rocket will crash on the Moon

The second stage of a SpaceX rocket that took off seven years ago will crash on the Moon in March, according to experts, who have recalculated the trajectory of this structure that was left floating in space.

The rocket was used in 2015 to place a climate observation satellite on Earth, the Deep Space Climate Observatory, into orbit.DSCOVR).

Since then, the second stage used to propel it floated in the cosmos in an orbit called “chaotic” by mathematicians, explained today -January 26- Bill Gray, the astronomer who discovered the new trajectory.

The object passed quite close to the Moon in early January, which changed its orbit, explained this person in charge of the Pluto Project, a software that allows calculating the trajectories of asteroids and other objects, used by observation programs financed by the POT.

A week later, the expert was able to observe the remains of the rocket again to realize that they would crash on the dark side of the Moon on March 4.

After launching a call to the community of amateur astronomers to make new observations, the data was confirmed. The precise time and place could still change by minutes and kilometers, but the collision is certain.

“I’ve been tracking space debris like this for about 15 years, and this is the first unintended lunar impact” detected, he said.

The crash of this approximately four-tonne object will not be visible from Earth when it occurs. But it should cause a crater that could be observed by scientists later, in particular by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) or Indian Chandrayaan-2, shedding new light on lunar geology.

Spacecraft have been intentionally launched to the Moon in the past for scientific purposes.

In 2009, NASA launched a second rocket stage with the goal of impacting an area near its South Pole to study the presence of water.

But most SpaceX rockets separate from the second stage a shorter distance, typically allowing the second stage to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, where it disintegrates over the ocean.

However, these unplanned lunar impacts could multiply in the future, according to Bill Gray, especially due to the objects that the US and Chinese lunar programs will leave in their path.

