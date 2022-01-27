Impact of healthcare on climate change

Tomás Cobo, Valvanera María Urgullu, María Ángeles Benítez, Javier García and María Andrés

The caring for the planet has a direct relationship with people’s health. From this “starting point” European and medical leaders started when it came to forming the Medical Alliance against Climate Change (AMCC), aimed at alleviating the ecological footprint from responsibility, training and awareness.

For this, it is necessary “Start the path of no return towards the decarbonization of our National Health System“, affirmed the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias in the video presenting the initiative. A task that is not without difficulty and for which it will be necessary to “join forces”. “Together we can achieve it”.

Once the work of doctors has been demonstrated as “the best ally of health”, the challenge now is how from the profession to deal with what is already considered the main threat to health “of the 21st century”, in the words of Dolors Monstserrat, MEP and member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.

As a first step, it is necessary to determine “what is the environmental footprint of the health sector”, taking into account the substances and emissions that derive from the day to day of professionals, as explained by the president of the World Health Organization, Tomás Cobo.

As an example, if we consider all greenhouse gas emissions associated with the health profession, Spain would position itself as the fifth country with the largest carbon footprint in Europe. Only the pharmaceutical industry, it already emits more greenhouse gases than the automobile industry, added María Andrés, director of the European Parliament Office in Spain, who encouraged doctors and nurses to create a plan “to fight climate change”, with “concrete and measurable” initiatives “that allow professionals to be educated.