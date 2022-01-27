iHeart Radio Music Awards: Vote for BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

Justin Bieber leads the list as the most nominated artist

This 2022 has already started with the awards season and now the Full list of nominees for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, where stars of the stature of BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more.

The award will be decided through public votes, so if you want to support your favorite artist, here’s how to do it.

How to vote in the iHeart Radio Music Awards?

Fans will be able to vote in two ways for their favorite artist. First, they will be able to do it through Twitter, using the official hashtag of the category and that of the artist for whom you want to vote. You can also cast your vote through the official site, in this

link

.

Among the many categories of the award, Justin Bieber is the artist with the most nominations for an award, obtaining nine mentions thanks to hits such as “Peaches” and “Stay”. Then they are followed by the young star Olivia Rodrigo with eight; Doja Cat and Giveon have seven nominations.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place on March 22. in Los Angeles, California of the United States of America.