iHeart Radio Music Awards 2022: This is the list of award nominees | justin bieber | Olivia Rodrigo | LIGHTS

Justin Bieber leads the list of nominees with nine iHeartRadio Awards of Music thanks to their two biggest collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

Rising star Olivia Rodrigo follows with eight nods for her debut single “drivers license,” while Doja Cat and Giveon earned seven each for the awards show, scheduled for March 22 in Los Angeles.

The iHeartRadio Awards honor the year’s most-streamed artists across its stations and apps, and fans can vote in various categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover, Best Music Video, and more.

Both of Bieber’s songs were nominated for song of the year along with songs by Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Rodrigo will compete for the female artist of the year award with Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat has two songs in the best collaboration section: “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin and Tate McRae are up for best new pop artist.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on the Fox network from the Shrine Auditorium and on iHeartRadio stations and apps.

Here is the full list of nominees:

The song of the year:

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Levitating – Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

bts

Dan + Shay

brown 5

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

billie eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best New Alternative Rock Artist

Cannons

Claire

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

the pretty Reckless

Best New Rock Artist:

All Good Things

architects

Ayron-Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

Country Song of the Year:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

laine wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Dance Song of the Year:

“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” – Shouse

“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

joel corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Me

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybag I

popsmoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Shiesty Pooh

yung blue

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” – HER

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

giveon

HER

Jasmine Sullivan

Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe

giveon

Tone Stitch

VanJess

vedo

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“BICHOTA” – KAROL G

“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” – Farruko

“All Of You” – Rauw Alejandro

Yonaguni – Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

bad bunny

Camilo

Farruko

Karol G

Raww Alexander

Best New Latin Artist:

Armed Link

Firm Group

Mary Becerra

Nicky Nicole

Tokischa

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“What Do Your Words Have?” – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigua” – Caliber 50

“Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

“My First Defeat” – The Overwhelming Band El Limón De René Camacho

“Greetings to My Ex” – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Sinaloa Band MS De Sergio Lizárraga

50 caliber

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey

The Overwhelming Band El Limón By René Camacho

Best lyrics: *Category voted by the public

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best cover: *Category voted by the public

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

Nothing Else Matters (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Best fans: *Category voted by the public

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo

#Louis – Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers – Big Time Rush

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Public Voted Category

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch

“Butter”-BTS

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best Social Media Star: *Public Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Thai Greens

Tyler Holder

Best Tour Photographers: *Public Voted Category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

Best TikTok Song of the Year: *Public Voted Category

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” – Pink Pantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Best Comeback Album: *Socially Voted Category

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

Best TikTok Composer of the Year: *Public Voted Category

alexa chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

According to the criteria of Know more

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Skip Intro | “File 81” trailer. (Source: Netflix)