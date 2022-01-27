iHeart Radio Music Awards 2022: This is the list of award nominees | justin bieber | Olivia Rodrigo | LIGHTS
Justin Bieber leads the list of nominees with nine iHeartRadio Awards of Music thanks to their two biggest collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.
Rising star Olivia Rodrigo follows with eight nods for her debut single “drivers license,” while Doja Cat and Giveon earned seven each for the awards show, scheduled for March 22 in Los Angeles.
The iHeartRadio Awards honor the year’s most-streamed artists across its stations and apps, and fans can vote in various categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover, Best Music Video, and more.
Both of Bieber’s songs were nominated for song of the year along with songs by Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA.
Rodrigo will compete for the female artist of the year award with Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat has two songs in the best collaboration section: “Kiss Me More” with SZA and “Best Friend” with Saweetie.
Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin and Tate McRae are up for best new pop artist.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on the Fox network from the Shrine Auditorium and on iHeartRadio stations and apps.
Here is the full list of nominees:
The song of the year:
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “positions” – Ariana Grande
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- AJR
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- bts
- Dan + Shay
- brown 5
Best Collaboration:
- “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
- giveon
- Måneskin
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- The Kid LAROI
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- “All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR
- “Follow You” – Imagine Dragons
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
- “my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
- “Shy Away” – twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- All Time Low
- billie eilish
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Rock Artist
- Cannons
- Claire
- girl in red
- Måneskin
- WILLOW
Rock Song of the Year:
- “And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless
- “Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch
- “Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against
- “Wait A Minute My Girl” – Volbeat
- “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Chevelle
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Foo Fighters
- Mammoth WVH
- the pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist:
- All Good Things
- architects
- Ayron-Jones
- Mammoth WVH
- Zero 9:36
Country Song of the Year:
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown
- “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- “Just The Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
- “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
- laine wilson
- Niko Moon
- Parker McCollum
- Ryan Hurd
- Tenille Arts
Dance Song of the Year:
- “BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
- “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
- “Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
- “Love Tonight” – Shouse
- “You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Anabel Englund
- David Guetta
- joel corry
- Regard
- Swedish House Mafia
Hip Hop Song of the Year:
- “Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems
- “Time Today” – Moneybagg Me
- “Up” – Cardi B
- “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
- “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Moneybag I
- popsmoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- BIA
- Coi Leray
- Lil Tjay
- Shiesty Pooh
- yung blue
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Damage” – HER
- “Good Days” – SZA
- “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- giveon
- HER
- Jasmine Sullivan
- Tank
Best New R&B Artist:
- Chloe
- giveon
- Tone Stitch
- VanJess
- vedo
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
- “BICHOTA” – KAROL G
- “In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex
- “Pepas” – Farruko
- “All Of You” – Rauw Alejandro
- Yonaguni – Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Farruko
- Karol G
- Raww Alexander
Best New Latin Artist:
- Armed Link
- Firm Group
- Mary Becerra
- Nicky Nicole
- Tokischa
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “What Do Your Words Have?” – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- “A La Antigua” – Caliber 50
- “Tell me how you want” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
- “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
- “My First Defeat” – The Overwhelming Band El Limón De René Camacho
- “Greetings to My Ex” – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Sinaloa Band MS De Sergio Lizárraga
- 50 caliber
- Christian Nodal
- Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey
- The Overwhelming Band El Limón By René Camacho
Best lyrics: *Category voted by the public
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Your Power” – Billie Eilish
Best cover: *Category voted by the public
- “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves
- “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
- Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes
- “Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae
- “I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato
- “Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X
- Nothing Else Matters (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus
Best fans: *Category voted by the public
- #Arianators – Ariana Grande
- #Beliebers – Justin Bieber
- #BTSARMY – BTS
- #Harries – Harry Styles
- #Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion
- #Limelights – Why Don’t We
- #Livies – Olivia Rodrigo
- #Louis – Louis Tomlinson
- #Rushers – Big Time Rush
- #Selenators – Selena Gomez
- #Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Public Voted Category
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch
- “Butter”-BTS
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza
- “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best Social Media Star: *Public Voted Category
- Bella Poarch
- Claire Rosinkranz
- Jax
- JORDY
- Thai Greens
- Tyler Holder
Best Tour Photographers: *Public Voted Category
- All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron
- Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
- Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst
- What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman
- Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham
- The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX
- 2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider
Best TikTok Song of the Year: *Public Voted Category
- “Beggin’” – Måneskin
- “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Just For Me” – Pink Pantheress
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
- “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
- “Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “TWINNEM” – Coi Leray
- “Up” – Cardi B
- “Woman” – Doja Cat
Best Comeback Album: *Socially Voted Category
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
- Solar Power – Lorde
- Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves
- Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers
- Voyage – ABBA
Best TikTok Composer of the Year: *Public Voted Category
- alexa chalnick
- ASTON
- Cassa Jackson
- Ellie Dixon
- Jax
- Lauren Weintraub
- Peytan Porter
- Sarah Barrios
- vaultboy
According to the criteria of
Know more