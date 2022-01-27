‘If I had an answer now, it would be no’

Tom Brady’s trusty teammate was totally honest about continuing in the NFL into next season, if he had to make a decision now.

the wound of Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains very open and bleeding all over the place regarding her recent removal from the NFL Playoffs. Many wonder if Tom Brady it will continue, and now, they must do the same with Rob Gronkowski.

Yes, it’s not enough doubts generated by the veteran quarterback, Well, he has been joined by his faithful companion on the grids, who also does not know if he will jump to the grids in the NFL 2022-2023.

In fact, when he was pressed against the wall, he let it be known that if the decision should come right now, his answer would be to leave the helmet hanging in the locker room and go home, setting off alarms in the Florida organization.

Rob Gronkowski opens up

Rob Gronkowski chatted with TMZ Sports about what the future holds for him. His response was totally discouraging to Tamp Bay Buccaneers fans, at least at this point.

“If they say, ‘Rob, you have to decide right now, this second if you’re going to play next year.’, the tight end was asked, who replied: “...I would say not right now. It would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.’

However, Gronk left the door open for retraining. “I just want to fully heal, see where my thoughts are. Just let things settle down, heal up a bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises.”