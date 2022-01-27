‘I want to have a baby! But I have amenorrhea, can I take natural medicine?’ | The Specialist | Magazine

Hormonal-type disorders are corrected with treatment of the same type, there is no known natural product that helps in this.

I am 26 years old and am experiencing secondary amenorrhea. Two years ago I had a miscarriage. I took the ACO treatment (four months) and apparently my menstruations were regular, but after a month of finishing the amenorrhea returned. After prolactin and progesterone tests, I was diagnosed with hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis disorder. My husband and I want to have a baby, but every time I see the possibility more distant. I want to know what I should do, what kind of natural medicine I can take, since hormone therapy causes me a lot of discomfort.

Suzanne,

Guayaquil

Dear Susana, thank you very much for consulting with The Specialist. As you tell us, she is 26 years old and nulliparous, that is, she has no children, first of all we would ask her to take things easy, Due to her age, she still has a lot of space ahead of her to fulfill her dream of being a mother.

We see that you have had a previous pregnancy that unfortunately ended in a miscarriage, that shows you that you can get pregnant. Obviously we must try to study what is interfering with the possibility of a new pregnancy. For now, they have already diagnosed him with a disorder of the hypothalamus-pituitary-ovary axis, an eminently hormonal disorder and, therefore, its treatment is necessarily hormonal, there really is no natural medicine to try to correct that.

I told him that other studies must be completed and that is the case, since the possibility that he has polycystic ovarieswhich is another pathology that presents, among other things, with pictures of secondary amenorrhea and temporary sterilitya picture that is also very frequent.

I suggest that you consult a gynecologist specialist, so that they can complete all the studies and suggest the appropriate and timely treatments. Remember that you are a young woman and you have a great future ahead of you.

Dr. Amalio Martinez Nieto,

gynecologist, obstetrician, sexologist, Facog.

Phone: 099-284-0275