Humanoid robot will be more important than Tesla’s car business

Humanoid robots will be important in addressing the labor shortage in the US, and their first use will be in Tesla’s own factories, Musk said on Wednesday. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Bloomberg) — The Optimus Human Robot will be the main project Tesla works on this year, CEO Elon Musk told investors Wednesday, betting on a product he memorably introduced last year with a human dance in stage.

Humanoid robots will be important in addressing US labor shortages., and its first use will be in Tesla’s own factories, Musk said Wednesday. Optimus has, over time, “the potential to be bigger than the car business,” he said.

Tesla is currently working on supply chain issues that will affect production this year, so it will not offer any new vehicle models while focusing on ramping up production at new factories, Musk said. This year, the company plans to achieve what it calls Full Self Driving technology this year, he added.

The bold promises of the best-known billionaire in the electric car industry face great challenges, both technological and regulatory. Tesla and other car technology companies have missed their self-driving software targets for years, Reuters explains.

“I love the fact that they’re pushing the envelope, but I think they’re too aggressive,” said Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin.

Musk has built his track record by defying skeptics with businesses focused on electric cars and rockets. Some Tesla drivers are buying $12,000 self-driving packages with the expectation that full autonomy is just around the corner, and 60,000 Tesla drivers are trying out the latest self-driving software, a magnitude by which other software companies for Autonomous vehicles can only dream of.

“I’d be surprised if we didn’t get full, safer-than-human autonomous driving this year. I’d be surprised.”Musk said, predicting that comprehensive self-driving would become “the single most important source of profitability for Tesla.”

“It’s crazy from a financial point of view,” he said, claiming that robotaxis technology would increase a vehicle’s usefulness fivefold, as owners can put their cars to work when they’re not needed.

Tesla uses cameras and artificial intelligence, eschewing other technologies like radar and lidar that rivals like Waymo include. That approach has drawn criticism.

“You have to be able to not only see a person, right in front of you, you have to do it with 99.999999999% reliability. It’s not acceptable to even run someone over once,” CEO Austin Russell told Reuters. from the lidar manufacturer Luminar.

Philip Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who has been working on the safety of autonomous vehicles, said a big problem is that, at scale, exceptional cases can constantly arise.

“Without a human driver to take care of safety in unprecedented situations that machine learning hasn’t yet addressed, it’s very difficult to ensure safety in a fully automated vehicle,” he said.

