HSBC weighs buying Banamex: ‘we are doing numbers’

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSBC Mexico, Jorge Arce, indicated that the firm he heads will evaluate the purchase of Banamexsince it is a very valuable franchise, with many clients, so they are “doing the numbers”.

According to the banking executive, no decision is made yet, but they know the operation wellThey have the numbers, they know what it’s worth, and they see it as a great opportunity for anyone who makes the decision to buy it.

“We have not ruled it out (participate). We are doing numbers and everyone is thinking and working and seeing opportunitiesthat does not mean anything that is out of the ordinary, everyone is going to assign a different value depending on who each potential buyer is”, he stated at a conference.

In this sense, Arce indicated that Banamex is a very valuable franchise for being a bank that is more than 100 years old, so anyone who buys it will be investing in the country in the long term.

“It is a great opportunity for any bank or investor, to try to analyze the opportunity, buy it or merge it or whatever is allowed at that time, we have not yet started the process, we are looking at the possibility, I am not saying yes or no, only that (because of) the size and importance (of the bank) you always have to keep your eyes open”, he asserted.

Likewise, he said that there is a strategy, but everyone is analyzing it, all the banks, although at this moment he could not say that they will have a purchase position, it is lacking, but “there is no banker in Mexico who is not thinking about how much it is worth , how can it be integrated, everyone is on the same wavelength”.

“No decision has been made yet, we know the operation well, we have the numbers, we know what it is worth and what such an opportunity represents, but we have not analyzed this seriouslywe have not made any decision, the process begins in spring, but it is a great opportunity for anyone who makes the decision to buy it”, he reiterated.

