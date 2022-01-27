How to organize the bathroom? Tricks to put order once and for all

Who gets up early, no one helps. Tim Cook, Anna Wintour, Donald Trump, Jennifer Aniston or Michelle Obama say they wake up before six in the morning. Does success really require getting up so early? The vast majority of us mortals love to linger in bed and put off getting up for another five minutes (or sometimes even ten). For this reason, many times we start the day with the time so tight that, if we do not want to be late for work, we have no choice but to run.

This is one of the reasons why the bathroom is one of the most messy areas of the house on a day-to-day basis. We are in such a hurry that we take anything and leave it “thrown” out of place. In addition, the bathroom is, without a doubt, one of the rooms where we tend to accumulate endless products such as shampoos, samples, erasers, nail polish, creams…

Tired of not finding your lipstick when you need it most? Do you have all your creams scattered around the bathroom haphazardly? It’s time to put an end to this situation and end the mess once and for all. To do this, you just have to follow these 5 steps:

1. Empty cabinets and drawers



If you want to order efficiently, you cannot skip this step. You must remove everything you have inside each closet, shelf or drawer, and select what you need and what you do not. Surely you have a lot of things that you don’t use (nor are you going to use), so get rid of everything you don’t want, of expired products and leave room for what is really useful.

2. Group things by categories



Before storing the products, you have to classify them by type: hair accessories, shampoo, razors, colognes, makeup, nail polish… Following this method it will be very easy for you to find something when you are looking for it and it will help you keep it tidy. In addition, you will always know what you have and avoid unnecessary purchases.

3. Keep surfaces clear



It is advisable that both the sink and the shower or the corner with shelves are as clear as possible. Avoid having too many jars or too many decorative elements in sight, since the only thing that leads is to overload the space and give the feeling of disorder. The key is to expose only what we use daily, such as day cream, your favorite cologne, toothpaste, brush and gel. In case you place several boats in the bathtub, try to make them the same or with similar shades and shapes to create harmony.

4. Assign a place for everything



When placing items inside cabinets and drawers, several factors must be taken into account:

Everything that we use more often should be accessible and what you need less frequently, store it in high places or at the bottom. It is important that everything is visible because, as Marie Kondo says, what cannot be seen does not exist. Finally, if the bathroom is shared between two or more members of the family, define a space for each one.

5. Tidy up and decorate



It is advisable to use boxes, baskets, trays or organizers with compartments so that the bathroom products that we put inside are contained and always in their place. It is about creating compartments or sections.

The organization or storage products that we choose must be resistant to the humidity that occurs in the bathroom. The best materials are wood, plastic, wicker or methacrylate and, on the contrary, avoid cloth or cardboard boxes.

Of course, opt for items that you like, that maintain order and that also serve as decorative elements. Put candles, air fresheners or small plants, and surround yourself with objects that make you feel comfortable.