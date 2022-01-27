How to motivate yourself to exercise when you don’t want to

Don’t think of it as exercise.

When exercise isn’t appealing, making it feel like something else can help. Crystal Steltenpohl, a psychologist at the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville, who studies exercise motivation, recalled a conversation she had in one of her studies with a participant who said, “I’m going to play basketball, but that’s just hanging out.” with friends”. In other words, even though the activity qualified as exercise, that was just an added benefit, rather than the motivating factor.

I spent years as a competitive runner, cyclist, and skier. And while I continue to do these activities, I usually do the recommended 22 minutes a day of moderate-intensity exercise automatically, without even thinking about exercising. Rather, I go out on my morning walk to clear my head, feel present in my surroundings, and connect with my husband and dogs.

“If you ask, most people will say they want to exercise for their health, and that’s a great goal,” said Katie Heinrich, an exercise scientist at Kansas State University. “But what really gets people moving is doing something they enjoy.” There is no perfect activity for everyone. “How do you like to move?” Heinrich asked. “Maybe it’s dancing or it could be a walk in the park. For some people, it could be CrossFit or Peloton.”

Casey Johnston stumbled upon weightlifting through a Reddit thread from a woman starting a strength training program. That post inspired Johnston, a health and science writer who now publishes the She’s a Beast newsletter, to try a similar program. He discovered that he liked it much more than running. While running gave him too much time to dwell on anxious thoughts, “you can’t think about anything else when you have 200 pounds on your back,” he opined.

Group your incentives

Last month, researchers published a mega-study testing the effectiveness of 54 approaches in motivating people to exercise more. The experiment, which recruited more than 60,000 members of the 24 Hour Fitness network as test subjects, revealed that offering a free audiobook was one of the most effective ways to get people into the gym. The idea was to give participants something to look forward to while exercising, said one of the study’s organizers, Katy Milkman, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of the book. How to change: Science helps you be who you want to be.