How much Britney Spears has saved is revealed

Britney Spears can manage for a few months the fortune he has earned working all his life. For the last 13 years, it has been her father who has been managing all of her money, due to his guardianship over her. And after the ‘fandom’ created the #FreeBritney movement and the trial that would give her freedom was held, she can finally do what she wants with her life and decide things as simple as removing the IUD she wears. obligation, use cash or buy candles (yes, freak out).

If 2021 gave us a soap opera in real life, it was undoubtedly Britney’s story, and now, we have another chapter that will make you hallucinate: it is known that the queen of pop can already handle her own money, but have you Wondering what the exact amount of your savings is?

Well, although she has not confirmed how much it is, there are two theories about this.

After several investigations by The New York Times, the media estimates that his fortune amounts to 60 million dollars, but the well-known platform Celebrity Net Worth, estimates he has over $70 million in the bank, and that if it had not been for the legal battle with which he has had to deal unfairly, this amount would be higher. Just to put a fact, her lawyer Sam Ingham’s salary was $520,000 a year, and the queen of pop’s total expenses in 2019 were $438,000.

In any case, now she has a lot of money that she deserves, after having gone through an ordeal and having worked since she was a child. Good for Brit!

