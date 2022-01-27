How many OXXO are there in Mexico?

We even get excited because we finally got the answer to one of the most useless questions that have attacked our idle curiosity. We see them on every corner, in every city we visit and in every corner of the country, but… How many OXXO stores are there in Mexico?

The traditional answer is “a lot of”but now we know the exact amount.

According to him FEMSA quarterly financial results report, the parent company of the businesses we know or visit, exactly there is 19 thousand 997 OXXO stores in Mexico.

However, there is a curious detail and that number is probably outdated while you are reading this note. The exact figure counts up to the last day of September from 2021but FEMSA estimates that they open, on average, one new store each day.

That means that they surely reached the end of the year 2021 with more than 20 thousand open stores.

How much is that in perspective? Well, imagine that if we divide it among the entire population of Mexico —that we are more than 126 million— It takes us about a OXXO for every 6 thousand people.

Is OXXO the brand with the most stores in America?

Following with the curiosities and the data that have impressed usaccording to the portal latinometrics, a site dedicated to analyzing markets, trends and businesses throughout the continent —specifically in Latin America—OXXO stores are going to dominate the list.

With their more than 20 thousand locations are the second brand with more stores in the continent.

They beat the starbucks throughout U.S or to CVS and pharmacies in the gabacho. They are only below the 24,000 Subway stores that our neighbors to the north have.

An important detail? latinometrics makes an interesting distinction: sandwich shops are franchises, with thousands of different owners. Meanwhile, all OXXO stores are operated by the Mexican multinational founded in Monterrey 120 years ago.