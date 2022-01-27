How do you say adventure in spanish?

We will begin by analyzing the origin of this word and its meaning before moving on to its translation into the English language. In practice, the origin of words allows us not only to know where they come from, but also the possibilities that exist to use them properly. According to the etymological dictionary, this word comes from the Latin “adventure”, which means the things that have to come” in what refers to the uncertain events that are to come. The word “adventure” can also be used to speak, from a clandestine and temporary sentimental relationship, a cinematographic and even exceptional genre in which one participates without any guarantee that it will end successfully. In the mountaineering world, the “adventurer” is the one who undertakes an “adventure”.

How to say adventure in English and some phrases

The word adventure in English is said adventure. We will show you below some phrases with this word.

I have embarked on a great adventure .-I have embarked on a great adventure.

The use of the plural

The word adventure in the plural or adventures, is said adventures. You can see some examples below.

Let us resoundingly and definitively proclaim our rejection of such dangers and adventures .- Let us categorically and definitively proclaim our rejection of such dangers and adventures.

How do you say adventure in other languages?

If you want to learn even more, we will show you below how you can say the word adventure in other languages ​​of the world.