How do the actors of Super School of Heroes look now, almost 20 years after its premiere?

20 years have passed since ‘Super Escuela de Héroes’ premiered and here we tell you what has happened to each of its protagonists, some became stars, others simply disappeared.

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe made superheroes fashionable and they became such a profitable business, Disney Channel premiered the film Super School Of Heroes, in which a group of teenagers with powers went to a school to learn how to save the world. This film featured the participation of great stars such as Kurt Russell and Lynda Carter. In addition to the fact that it worked as a hotbed of talent for personalities who today are widely recognized as Mary Elizabeth Winstead Y Danielle Panabaker. 20 years have passed since the premiere of this film, so it is normal to wonder what has happened to all the participants, so we decided to tell you next:

Michael Angarano

The main actor of the film has not shined again in another great blockbuster or a leading role that made him stand out. That does not mean that he has not returned to acting, he can be seen in other productions such as The Forbidden Kingdom with the one and only Jackie Chan.

Danielle Panabaker

The best friend and girlfriend of the protagonist took on various roles on the Disney Channel to later enjoy a major role in The Flash, whose character has evolved to become Caitlin Snow. Being a hero or villain was in her veins since she was little.

Nicholas Braun

Perhaps by name he is not immediately located, but he has had great characters, such as in 10 things I hate about you where he played Cameron James. And now enjoy the success of Succession on HBO.

Steven Strait

Today everyone agrees that he should have kept Layla, because Will didn’t deserve her. But while it’s apples or pears, Stven Strait has been fading a bit from the public eye. Although you should know that he was about to be Jacob in the Twilight saga.

Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston was an institution in the world of cinema. Unfortunately she passed away in 2020. She was married to John Travolta and one of her main movies was Jerry Maguire. His last feature film was The trip of their lives.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell It needs no introduction, but if you’re too young to remember when he starred in Tango and Cash opposite Sylvester Stallone, you can see him in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Will’s dad may have been a hero to him, but he ended up being a villain in every sense of the word.