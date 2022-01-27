How Bradley Cooper Convinced Steven Spielberg To Let Him Do ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper could find fame on the big screen thanks to raunchy comedies like Wedding Crashers Y The Hangover. But the actor has really made an effort to show that he can do much more. First which began with a series of Oscar-nominated roles in Silver Linings Playbook, american hustleY american sniper. He then moved behind the scenes as a producer on movies like jester and the 2018 co-writer/director A star has been born. Cooper’s most recent feat? Convincing Steven Spielberg why he should direct a movie other than the legendary filmmaker himself.

Bradley Cooper was initially only attached to star in ‘Maestro’

At first, Cooper was meant to star Teacher, the upcoming biopic about Broadway legend Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein was a renowned musician and composer, whose most famous work is West Side Story. Of course, that Broadway musical was adapted into a movie in 1961 and then remade by Spielberg in 2021. So it was only fitting that Spielberg would be interested in delving into the story of the man behind West Side StoryThe iconic music of .

