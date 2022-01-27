How Bradley Cooper Convinced Steven Spielberg To Let Him Do ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper could find fame on the big screen thanks to raunchy comedies like Wedding Crashers Y The Hangover. But the actor has really made an effort to show that he can do much more. First which began with a series of Oscar-nominated roles in Silver Linings Playbook, american hustleY american sniper. He then moved behind the scenes as a producer on movies like jester and the 2018 co-writer/director A star has been born. Cooper’s most recent feat? Convincing Steven Spielberg why he should direct a movie other than the legendary filmmaker himself.

Bradley Cooper was initially only attached to star in ‘Maestro’

At first, Cooper was meant to star Teacher, the upcoming biopic about Broadway legend Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein was a renowned musician and composer, whose most famous work is West Side Story. Of course, that Broadway musical was adapted into a movie in 1961 and then remade by Spielberg in 2021. So it was only fitting that Spielberg would be interested in delving into the story of the man behind West Side StoryThe iconic music of .

Cooper, with a proven dramatic range and a penchant for music-driven stories, seemed like a solid choice for the cast. It’s more, Teacher will feature Carey Mulligan (Promising young woman) as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. Your love story is an important part of Teacher by the sounds of it. But it wasn’t the romantic side of the project that inspired Cooper to compete for the director’s chair.

Now ‘Maestro’ is his next job as a director after ‘A Star Is Born’

As part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Cooper sat down for an in-depth chat with two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. And during the conversation, Teacher came up, and Cooper took the opportunity to shed some light on why he ended up making the project his second directorial effort.

«I [told Spielberg], ‘I always felt like I could play a director, but can I research the material and see if I can write and direct it? Would you let me do that? Steven has many interests. You will only choose one thing, and all the others will be on hold. I think he knew I wasn’t going to do that movie for a while. He was kind enough to hand it over to me, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last four and a half years. And we started shooting in May.”

Of course, Teacher It will be Cooper’s first time behind the camera since A star has been born. That movie became a legitimate box office hit and received eight Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Song for “Shallow.” Additionally, it earned $436 million against a reported production budget of $36 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Bradley Cooper feels destined to win an Academy Award one day

Cooper, an eight-time Oscar nominee, has yet to win an Academy Award. And while he may now state that he doesn’t want to win an Oscar, it feels somewhat inevitable. After all, Cooper earned all of those accolades in less than a decade. And with his switch to directing and producing, his reputation in the industry is only growing.

Will be Teacher Will it be the film that takes the gold to the Oscar? Quite possibly. Reportedly, both Spielberg and Martin Scorsese were interested in directing the project at one point. The Academy Awards definitely love their biopics. What if A star has been born there is any indication of what Cooper can achieve as a director, so Teacher is definitely one to watch.

