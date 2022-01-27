Horizon Forbidden West shows new trailer in Spanish with Michelle Jenner as Aloy

In the absence of a month for the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, which will arrive on February 18 on PS5 and PS4, PlayStation Spain has published the first trailer in Spanish of the next Guerrilla Games game. In this way it has also confirmed that the actress Michelle Jenner to play Aloy again, protagonist of the series Horizon who already gave life in the first installment.

“I am delighted to finally be able to announce that I will be Aloy again in Horizon Forbidden West“, says Michelle Jenner herself in the video that you can see inserted under these lines, and adds: “It has been a pleasure to put myself in Aloy’s shoes againThank you very much for all your messages of love”. In addition, the actress has also given some new details of the story anticipating what we can see in the trailer: “[Aloy] She will have to discover what is hidden behind the collapse of the Earth and that will reveal a secret from her past that will change her forever.

New faces and old acquaintances

In addition to Aloy, in the new trailer we can see other characters from Horizon Forbidden West; some we already know, like Varl or Erend, but there are also new faces like Zo, Alva and Kotallo, as well as gift, the antagonist of this sequel. At the end of the video we can see the appearance of a new character played by Carrie-Anne Moss, actress known above all for her role as Trinity in the movies of the saga Matrix, which will give life to the mysterious Tilda, according to Hobby Consoles.

This new installment is set six months after what happened in Horizon Zero Dawn, the first game starring Aloy and published in 2017 for PS4, although later it would also come to PC. In this sequel we will once again put ourselves in the shoes of the machine hunter to travel to the forbidden west in order to investigate a mysterious and deadly plague. There he will meet new tribes and will have to face new enemies like the Slitherfang.

Horizon Forbidden West It will be released on February 18 on PS5 and PS4, and it is already possible to reserve it in both versions. The last generation version has a recommended price of 69.99 for your standard edition, while on the console next-gen Cost 79.99 . Under these lines you can see a galley with a new illustration and two new images.