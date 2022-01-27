Hint? Khloé Kardashian sends a strong message about betrayal

Khloe Kardashian shared a new post in which sends a strong message about betrayal. His followers assure that it is a hint to Tristan Thompson.

The socialite took her official Instagram account in which she recently celebrated having reached 215 million followers. On her profile, Khloé Kardashian has dedicated herself to promoting her clothing brand, her exercise routines and the quality time she spends with her family, especially her daughter True.

This time, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star alerted her followers with a new message, which they claim is a hint to Tristan Thompson. With a series of photographs in which you see Khloe Kardashian On top of a luxurious car and wearing a super tight outfit, the businesswoman wrote: “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies”.

Quickly, the fans of the socialite associated the message with the recent scandal of tristan thompson, who admitted having procreated a son with Maralee Nichols, product of an infidelity to Khloé. Let’s also remember that the basketball player had previously cheated on her with a close friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

The publication that in less than an hour reached more than a million “likes” was filled with comments regarding the caption of Khloé’s photo: “The betrayal comes from the father of your baby”, “This is definitely about Tristan”, “She has forgiven him so many times only to end up destroyed again” Y “She’s already over Tristan. Especially after being seen with another woman”, were some of the highlights.

Check out Khloé Kardashian’s post here: