Healthy diet: what foods can you change without hurting your pocket?

Eating a healthy diet doesn’t have to be expensive. in fact they exist very cheap food that can be implemented in the meals of each day to have a good nutrition and be in good health. Therefore, an expert from UNAM explains what foods can be changed or implemented to have a healthy diet without affecting the pocket.

What foods to change to eat healthy?

Yes OK have a good diet requires a series of essential elements for the human body, there are some healthy food that can have a positive impact on people’s health.

Swap sugary drinks for plain water

Stop buying some sugary drinks like juices and sodas It is a food that can be changed to improve health, says Marcela Urbina, an academic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Urbina points out that the natural water consumption in Mexico it is very low, therefore recommends increasing the amount of drinking water you drink and stop buying other sugary drinkswhich, he says, “are expensive and provide many calories and sugars that we really do not need.”

Change sugary drinks for natural water. | Photo: Internet.

Swap out packaged bread and tortillas for local produce

Other changing foods to have a healthy diet is to prefer buy all the bakery and tortilla products in the local shops and not the processed and packaged breads or tortillas, since in this way the products that are purchased will be fresher, will preserve their nutrients better and will be free of preservatives.

In addition to the fact that, according to the expert, in this way the local economy is supported and less is spent on its consumption.

Change the packaged bread and tortillas for local products. | Photo: Internet.

Change sweets, desserts and snacks for seasonal fruits and vegetables

“Take or eat a fruit for dessertit can be a good strategy to teach children, especially, that this is the perfect sweet and dessert”Urbina says.

Since in this way bad sugars are eliminated and natural sugars and fiber are consumed of the fruits.

Change sweets, desserts and snacks for seasonal fruits and vegetables. | Photo: Internet.

Urbina assured that consuming seasonal vegetables and fruits is the best option to eat healthy and without spending moresince they are within everyone’s reach and because, especially seasonally, fruits and vegetables will have better characteristics of smell, taste, texture and consistency, but in addition to price, they will be cheaper.

“Per month we are going to find information anywhere about which fruits and vegetables are in season, even if we go to the market we can see that the cheapest ones are going to be there in great quantity and almost in every stall and they are the ones we could choose” .

“Right now fruits such as guava, strawberry, orange are in season, many citrus fruits are in season too, tejocote, and vegetables such as green beans, spinach, cucumbers, carrots, cauliflower, they can be found almost in any season of the year, but when they are specific to when there is more, they are cheaper”, the expert mentioned.

Change packaged products to bulk products

A suggestion to take care of your pocket and have a healthy diet is to prefer to buy products in bulk such as seeds and cereals, since in this way “we can buy only the amount we need and we pay only for what we are going to buy,” said Urbina.

Between the bulk products that can be bought are seeds such as beans, broad beans and lentilsas well as cereals, such as rice, and even the flours.

What’s more, This way you help the environment. “because we are not buying products that are already packaged, so we do not pollute as much”, said the researcher of the highest house of studies in Mexicowho also added that with this practice “we also support local businesses”, which is important, since “when we activate the economy of a place that will benefit us all”.

Change packaged products for bulk products. | Photo: Internet.

Tip to have a healthy diet without spending more: “Many times we say ‘it’s that eating healthy is very expensive,’ but if we compare what we may be spending on products, seasonal fruits and vegetables, seeds and all this and cook them at home, the impact on our pocket is going to be important and we are going to be saving a lot”.

Why is it good to have a healthy diet?

Marcela Urbina assured that “All these aspects will help us to be healthier and by being healthier we will have to spend less on medicines, doctors, etc.”

“In the end, all the impact that starting to eat well can have, by including these products in our diet, is not just at the moment, but goes further, that we can be saving”, the expert finished.

And it is that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a good diet helps people protect themselves from diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer.