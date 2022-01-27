he sold his 10,000 NFTs in eight minutes and then the developers ran away with over $3 million

A case similar to the Squid Game cryptocurrency has just become a millionaire scam. ‘Blockverse’, an NFT game based on Minecraft managed to sell 10,000 collectibles that sold out in eight minutes so that later the developers disappeared with the money.

The project was designed under the play-to-earn and raised only in the sales of the NFT 1.2 million dollars, however a couple of days after the announcement of the sale, social networks have had no activity, your website is down and the dedicated Discord server is down. Despite this, their NFTs can still be viewed and purchased on OpenSea, but without any official information.

In principle, NFTs would allow owners access a dedicated Minecraft server to play and winwith teamwork and competition, where they could gradually generate $DIAMONDS through combat and playtime, which according to their paper could be used to purchase in-game items in Phase II of the Blockverse.

More than 1,000 ETH in income

The creators pocketed in total the equivalent of 500 Ethereum (approximately 1.2 million dollars) for the tokens that were offered at a price of 0.05 ETH, while additionally they managed to obtain an extra 792 ETH (almost 2 million more) for secondary sales, adding up in total more than 3 million dollars.

As a result of the scam, the affected users who had invested in the project decided to make a new channel on Discord. to find a solution together.

In addition, some collaborators who were hired by the developers to help spread the word about the project would also have been affected. Such is the case of illiquidassetswho pointed out that the creators of the Blockverse had invited him to collaborate with a campaign for the launch of the game, where spent approximately $26,000 of his own money on influencersbut was also abandoned along with the rest of the users.





The “problems” according to developers and the promise to return (or not) the money

As detailed by NME, one of the Blockverse developers named Kashx entered the server of those affected trying to give an explanation, pointing out that it was never a scam, but ran into a problem handling chat after server launch.

Kashx also notes that they encountered “too much negativity“, unable to handle the problems, so they decided to take a step back and focus on development. He even mentions that they came to receive death threats and doxing, so they panicked.

The medium also collects that Kashx promised to pay all the money after solving the problemalthough some users came to believe that he and illiquidassets were the same person.

However, this decision could not be carried out, since the same developer indicated that they considered fair keep the 500 ETH obtained as payment for their work and also as compensation for the threats they had received.

In addition, another proposal that was shared was hand over ownership of the project to the community along with royalties of the resale of the NFTs, but the victims also did not reach an agreement on the decision they would make.