Matheus Doriadefense of Santos Laguna assured that the absence of Alessio Da Cruz does not represent a great drop for the squad since he made it very clear that the Dutchman was not committed to the club, much less to his teammates.

“Alessio’s absence is not felt. He never wanted to learn the language, he never wanted to be with us, so his absence doesn’t matter,” he said at a press conference.

Da Cruz’s departure occurred when the former helmsman William Almada announced the separation of the footballer due to various indisciplines, a situation that the president of the Warriors would later make official when informing that the striker would sign with Vicenza of the Italian Serie B.

gives cross came to Santos as a loan in the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 coming from parma from italyduring the tournament the footballer played 8 games and managed to sign 3 goals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans who have supported me unconditionally since my arrival. Thanks to you, I soon began to feel at home in La Laguna. I have not known better amateurs in my career and I wish them the best for the future”, Alessio wrote on his Instagram account when he came out in November 2021.

