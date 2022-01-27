He found out that he would go to the MLS and leave Chivas, and this was done by Jesús Angulo

Jesús Angulo is interested in Orlando City of the MLS and could leave Chivas.

January 26, 2022 09:11 a.m.

Marcelo Michel Leano might not have the support of the entire group of players in Chivas, and now one of these players could have made it clear that he does not agree with the ideas and pressures of the Herd coach.

After being punished for Marcelo Michel Leano in the first two matches of the tournament, in which he was on the starting bench, Jesus Angle he started again on matchday 3, and now he could stop being so in the next game against FC Juárez.

According to El Universal, the reason why he had been punished Angle, it was because of some topics exposed in his podcast, before which the midfielder had stopped interviewing his teammates Chivas, probably to avoid problems with firewood.

What did Jesús Angulo do that could bother Michel Leaño

Jesus Angle He released a new chapter on his podcast, and interviewed one of his colleagues again. Now it was the turn of Miguel Jimenez, and although there were no compromising issues on this occasion, the secrecy that the club tries to maintain could generate a problem for the “Canelo” Angle, although now he knows of the interest that exists in his services in the MLS Orlando City.