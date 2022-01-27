He blocked Transfermarkt from social networks after knowing its value in the market

The market value of Cristiano Ronaldo given by the specialized site Transfermarkt It has been devalued in recent years, as is the case with all footballers who are in the twilight of their careers; however, this has not gone down well with the forward of the Man Utd.

The CEO of the portal, daniel buschrevealed that the Commander wrote through his Instagram account to request an explanation for the 75 million euros that the site gave him in a publication made about the 11 top players represented by George Mendez.

“He first sent a message to our social media peers. They responded to him, explained why he had that value, and told him: ‘Of the people in your same age group, you are by far number one,'” he said. Bush.

But CR7 did not take it well and decided to block the Transfermarkt account on Instagram.

“We cannot tag Cristiano because he has blocked us after seeing his market value,” the portal revealed on social networks after making a new publication by Cristiano.

But the attacker must be even more upset since as of today, his value has depreciated to 35 million euros.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRISTIANO RONALDO AND NIKITA MAZEPIN TRAINED TOGETHER IN DUBAI