Hctor Moreno reveals the reason why he did not come to Barcelona in 2014

PFor the 2014 World Cup, Hctor Moreno came to the Mexican team with a high level. So good that the defender would have joined Rafael Márquez and the dos Santos brothers in the list of Mexicans who have worn the Barcelona shirt, but revealed the reason why his arrival did not materialize.

“It would have been different if I hadn’t been injured, since Not only were there talks with Barcelona, ​​but he also had the possibility of having signed before the World Cup. It suits me very well in all aspects. Whatever happened, it was hard, I had to put a pause in life”, declared the defense in an interview for TUDN.

The board which had offered him the contract before the World Cup, but could not capture his signature, so he had to wait until the end of the tournament.

But nevertheless, in the Round of 16 game against the Netherlands he was injured after a tackle on Arjen Robben and his transfer to Barcelona vanished.

Despite not reaching Barcelona, Hctor Moreno had an outstanding career in Europe with Espanyol, PSV, Roma, Real Sociedad and then he traveled to Qatar with Al-Gharafa to return to Liga MX with Rayados.

