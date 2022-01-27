HBO: ‘Confined’ with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor: a break in times of pandemic | Film and Television

HBO has taken advantage of the crisis coronavirus to produce an exclusive film about the lockdown: confined. Although the social context has been in our soup for a year, the plot that the Oscar nominee has written Steven Knight is most original: a couple made up of Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is forced to live locked up during the hard months of the pandemic just at the moment when they were going to separate.

Living with your husband or wife in the midst of a breakup? For many men and women it would be a real nightmare. Especially when the pandemic stress, the number of infections and deaths on the rise and the uncertainty about the future impinge so ruthlessly on everyday psychology. As if on top of having to see the face of that person you can no longer stand.

However, the film seems to be going in other directions, and what would initially be an unbearable burden would end up becoming (or so we hope, because we need positive stories) in a reconciliation and meeting between two characters who had disconnected from each other. As the HBO synopsis explains, “coexistence promises to be a challenge, but accompanied by poetry and huge amounts of wine, it seems to bring them closer in a surprising way“.

This new feature film has been produced by Warner Bros. Y AGC Studios and account at your address with Doug Liman, the person in charge of Mr and Mrs smith Y Barry Seal. In addition to Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, we will find familiar faces such as ben stiller (The secret Life of Walter Mitty) and the Oscar winner Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List).

The cinema of the pandemic

HBO has not been the first to take advantage of the situation to shoot a movie. Tapes sprout everywhere “shot during the pandemic” or in the context of it. Recently, for example, Netflix has revealed that he has filmed with Zendaya Y John David Washington tape Malcolm & Marie. In addition, a few weeks ago it came to theaters Host, a supernatural horror movie shot in full confinement through video cameras.

the very Borat, movie film sequel from Sasha Baron Cohen used the pandemic context to mock deniers, and in that same satirical tone Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and HUgh Grant appeared in the Netflix special fuck 2020.

confined will premiere in HBO Spain the next Friday, February 5, 2021almost a month later than hbo max (January 13th).