Halo Infinite becomes the saga’s biggest release with 20 million players

halo-infinite Y ForzaHorizon 5, the latest big Xbox releases developed by 343 Industries and Playground Games respectively, have managed to garner a large number of players since their launch. As reported by VGC, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, revealed during a recent Microsoft second quarter earnings call that the new adventure starring Master Chief has been played by more than 20 million players since its launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, while in the case of ForzaHorizon 5 more than 18 million users They have enjoyed their trip through Mexico.

“The big bets we’ve made on content, community and cloud in recent years are paying off. This quarter we’ve recorded record participation and revenue. Game Pass has more than 25 million subscribers on PC and Xbox consoles. We’ve released new Triple A titles this holiday season to rave reviews and record usage. 18 million have played ForzaHorizon 5 and more than 20 million have played halo-infinitewhich makes it the largest release of Halo of history“, commented Nadella during his speech. It is clear that the debut of both titles on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass has greatly helped many players to want to give them a chance, a sign of the success of the subscription service.

Halo Infinite will receive news in the coming months

Both titles have unquestionable quality and the commitment of their development studios to polish some small rough edges has been more than evident. In the case of free access multiplayer mode from halo-infinite, recently its cosmetics received a drastic price reduction and an annoying bug that hindered one of its star modes was fixed; new options will also be added for the campaign mode as a level selector or the long-awaited cooperative mode. On the other hand, ForzaHorizon 5 received a major update just under two months ago that fixed minor bugs to improve the player experience.