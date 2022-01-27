Halo Infinite announces player record and is the best launch in the history of the Xbox saga

The 343 Industries shooter is available on PC, Xbox consoles and also on Xbox Game Pass.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 26, 2022, 09:10 83 comments

Last December, halo-infinite came to us with one goal: to put the halo franchise on the map as one of the most important in video games. With the help of a launch on Xbox Game Pass from its first day of release, the title is available on PC and Xbox consoles also for subscribers of the service, as well as its multiplayer, which is free to download from an earlier date.

It has exceeded 20 million playersAll these factors have surely helped Infinite become the best launch in franchise history, as announced by the official Twitter account with a publication. In it, users are thanked for their trust in the title, and it is reported that there are already more than 20 million players who have enjoyed the game.

Less than two months have passed since its launch, which has been enough for the game developed by 343 Industries to outnumber other notable Microsoft titles like Forza Horizon 5. “The big bets we’ve made on content, community, and the cloud in recent years are paying off,” he said. Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft.

For those who have already completed their campaign and are focused on multiplayer, those responsible continue to make adjustments to enhance the experience. In fact, they promised changes to their store prices in the middle of the month, and it has been confirmed that with the Season 2 Battle Pass they will allow players to earn credits as part of their regular progress.

