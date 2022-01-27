Halle Berry Joins Mark Wahlberg for Netflix’s ‘Our Man from New Jersey’

Halle Berry joins Netflix’s new spy production ‘Our Man from New Jersey’, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg will produce for the film, in collaboration with Stephen Levinson. The pair previously worked together on the Netflix hit ‘Spenser Confidential’, which premiered on the platform last year. As for the script of the film, this was in charge of David Guggenheim, who will be based on an idea that Levinson himself gave him.

For its part, the details of the plot and the role that Berry will play in the film are kept under lock and key, however, they have described the film as the story of “a blue-collar James Bond”. If so, of course it makes sense that the actress is part of the cast, especially since she remains the first African-American woman to be a Bond girl.

Berry also recently starred in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ alongside Keanu Reeves, played Agent Whiskey in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ and just wrapped filming on Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’. As for her credit list, it’s almost impossible to miss that she played the iconic Storm in the first generation of the ‘X-Men’.

‘Our Man from New Jersey’ means giving continuity to the relationship that the actress has formed with Netflix, since it recently gave her the opportunity to make her directorial debut with ‘Bruised’.

So far, more details about the project are unknown, especially with what has to do with its filming and premiere process. However, understanding that Netflix made a “promise” to release practically one tape every week of 2021, we would not be surprised if this project was part of those releases.

If not, we also expect more information about the tape that could be released next year.

