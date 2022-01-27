Goodbye, Angelina Jolie! Brad Pitt finds love with singer Lykke Li

Apparently Brad Pitt already forgot Angelina Jolie, because according to international press reports, the actor found love in the singer Lykke Li, as he has been secretly dating her for a few months.

The brad pitt new relationship happens in the middle of a legal battle with Angelina Jolie, who last October won custody of their six children, after the actress commented that she feared for her life and that of her children during her marriage to Pitt.

Is Brad Pitt in a romantic relationship with Lykke Li?

According to the British media The Sun, Brad Pitt has been secretly dating singer Lykke Li During the last months. Likewise, the media specialized in celebrities Deux Moi revealed that the 58-year-old actor and the 35-year-old singer dined at a romantic Los Angeles restaurant.

The British media ensures that Lykke Li lives just a six-minute drive from Brad Pitt’s house., for what they have been able to go unnoticed in this new relationship and that even the actor of ‘Troy‘ is very happy to be neighbors.

Photo: Archive

Who is Lykke Li?

the real name of Lykke Li is Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson and is a Swedish singer of the indie pop genre that has worked with high-level artists such as Kings of Leon Y kanye-west. In accordance with The Sun, Lykke Li was married to producer Jeff Bhasker. and they had their little son Dion, who is currently six years old.

Photo: Instagram @lykkeli

So far neither Brad Pitt nor Lykke Li have made any statements in this regard, however, the actor is not the only one who has resumed his love life, as various media have reported that Angelina Jolie is in a relationship with The Weeknd.